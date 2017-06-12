Florida felon Jason Trigger accidentally shoots himself at a Florida Dollar General

A Florida felon was arrested on Sunday, June 11 after he walked into a Dollar General Store in Hudson and accidentally shot himself in the ankle.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Trigger, who has multiple prior felony convictions and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies say Trigger walked into the store and a .25 caliber handgun fell from his waistband and landed on the floor and discharged into his right ankle.

Trigger left the store and went to Bayonet Point Hospital, where deputies located him.

Trigger is currently recovering in the hospital.