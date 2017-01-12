Don't fall for federal jury scam

Jury service is a civic duty but if someone calls you or sends an email with threats and allegations that you missed federal jury service, don't fall for it.

That's the message from the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Florida.

According to the government, the bogus caller might demand that you provide your personal or confidential information.

The calls are scams.

The U.S. Marshals Service says federal courts never require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call or email.