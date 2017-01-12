Don't fall for federal jury scam

Jury service is a civic duty but if someone calls you or sends an email with threats and allegations that you missed federal jury service, don't fall for it.
That's the message from the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Florida.
According to the government, the bogus caller might demand that you provide your personal or confidential information.
The calls are scams.
The U.S. Marshals Service says federal courts never require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call or email.
The U.S. Marshals Service offers this recommendation:
If you have received a phone call or email from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Marshals and this person demands that you pay a fine, threatens you with jail time or requests your personal information or credit card number, try to get the caller’s number off the caller ID on your phone. This information needs to be reported to the U.S. Marshals or your local law enforcement office.
If you believe you are receiving phone calls about this jury scam, please contact the U.S. Marshals office in Miami at (786) 433-6340.
Please write down any details the bogus caller might talk about so you can pass along that information to the U.S. Marshals investigators.