Documents: Drug sale, fumbling with gun led to teen's death

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Court documents show a drug sale and fumbling with a gun led to the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found alongside a Florida road.

Orange County authorities have said a 17-year-old girl fatally shot Melanie Mesen Medina in April.

The 17-year-old wasn't charged, but 23-year-old Ramsys Cruz Abreu of Orlando will stand trial in December for manslaughter, failure to report a death, interfering with a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that court documents said the girls joined Cruz Abreu as he sold drugs from his car.

The documents said he told the 17-year-old to get a gun from the back seat, and it accidentally fired while she fumbled with it.

The documents said Cruz Abreu refused to take Melanie to a hospital.

---