Two burglars smashed glass, but couldn't grab merchandise during an attempted robbery early Tuesday in Port St. Lucie.



Police say the pair was trying to break into the Mobil Gas Station at 640 SE Becker Road.

Surveillance video showed the pair trying to use a hammer to break glass. When that didn't work, one slammed his body into the building, but couldn't break the impact-resistant glass.

Police say both people wore clothing over their faces to hide their identities.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.