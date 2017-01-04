PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are trying to reel in a burglar who targeted the Bass Pro Shops at 2250 SW Gatlin Boulevard.

Police say a person used what appeared to be a baseball bat to break into the store in the early morning hours of January 2.

When they arrived, they found smashed sliding glass doors.

Two rifles and ammo were missing.

Surveillance video revealed the suspect approached the store from the southeast parking lot of a Home Depot.

Police describe the suspect as man who wore a red and black flannel style jacket, blue jeans and tan/brown boots with white soles. They say his face was covered by a white bandana and he had on a black hat.



If you have any information you are urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

