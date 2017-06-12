St. Lucie County hosts emergency meeting to discuss farm's fertilizer proposal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Leaders in St. Lucie County will hold an emergency meeting to get public input on a farm’s proposal to use fertilizer made partially of recycled sewage.

Sunbreak Farms submitted a plan with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to use biosolids as fertilizer at a 6,580-acre facility in St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

St. Lucie leaders said the DEP gave them until close of business Monday to submit any comments on the permit application.

Biosolids partially include recycled human waste. A county spokesperson said the farm site borders the C-25 canal, which drains into the Indian River Lagoon and Taylor Creek.

The emergency meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Roger Poitras Administration Annex located at 2300 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.