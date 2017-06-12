Pulse shooter's Fort Pierce mosque has been target in past year

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - In the year since the Pulse Nightclub attack, people have targeted the Fort Pierce mosque where the shooter worshipped.

In July, the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor Mazzanti after a member of the mosque was beaten in the parking lot. The State Attorney’s Office later charged Mazzanti with a hate crime. The case remains open and is set for a hearing next month.

Then in September, a man set the center on fire. Authorities charged Joseph Schreiber with arson in the case. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison in February.

Leaders at the Islamic Center decided to relocate, instead of rebuild, the damaged mosque partially because it was cost-prohibitive. The new center is now on Oleander Avenue.

Over the past year, the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce also saw support. It raised more than $70,000 online to rebuild after the fire. Plus dozens of community members held a vigil of solidarity.