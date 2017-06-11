Car drives into Delray Beach business, 7 injured

Cloudy
All injuries were non-life threatening after a car crashed through the front of an arcade catering to seniors in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- 7 people were injured when a car drove into a business in Delray Beach on Sunday.
A car drove through the front of the Player's Paradise Arcade in Delray Beach and made it nearly to the back of the store.
7 people were injured, 5 of them were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews are working to remove the car from the building.
#BREAKING: Five people have been taken to the hospital after a car drove into the Players Paradise Arcade in Delray Beach @WPTV pic.twitter.com/a13fzdmG1f— Austin Carter (@AustinWPTV) June 11, 2017
