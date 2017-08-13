2nd annual March For Hope held in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Community members marched side by side with Delray Beach police officers to unite as one on Sunday.

Citizens and police took part in the March For Hope.

After the march a rally was held at Daughter of Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

There, kids were able to grab back to school supplies and groceries.

Organizes say the rally is not only about creating change, but doing it together as a community.

Coordinator Michael Hannah said, "We stand for hope today, we unite together today, to ensure that our children of today are taken care of. We're going to stand and go all in - radical being the new normal for us."

This was the second annual March For Hope held in Delray Beach.