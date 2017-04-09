1 Delray Beach police officer killed in Key West crash, another injured

KEY WEST, Fla. -- One Delray Beach police officer is dead and another one injured after a vehicle crash in Key West, Florida early Saturday.

Key West Police say a vehicle collided with a scooter at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Christine Braswell, 41, was airlifted immediately to Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center.

Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman says Braswell died late Saturday as a result of her injuries.

The other victim, Bernendea Marc, 25, was transported to the hospital and later flown out. Chief Goldman says Officer Marc is recovering from critical injuries.

The Key West Police Department is investigating the crash.