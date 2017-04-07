Warm winters mean iguanas thrive in spring and summer seasons

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. - You might have noticed you’re sharing your yard or neighborhood with a few more four-legged creatures this spring. Iguanas are making their presence known.



Experts told NewsChannel 5 iguanas breed this time of year and typically thrive in the spring and summer seasons.

A biologist explained the number of iguana has grown because recent winters haven’t been cold enough to kill significant portions of the lizard population.

“With the impacts of climate change, we’ll probably expect to see more iguanas and possibly see their populations expand northward,” said Bill Thomas, an invasive species strike team leader at The Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge in suburban Boynton Beach.

Thomas said iguanas are not native to Florida. But the federal government hasn’t dedicated many assets to curbing their population because they are not predators like Burmese pythons or Nile monitor lizards.

Some pest control companies said trapping and relocating iguanas won’t keep them out of your yard. The best solution is to remove fruit-bearing trees and hibiscus flowers from your yard because they attract the lizards.