Riverwalk Center redevelopment goes to Boynton Beach city leaders tomorrow

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A 10-story apartment building may take the next toward reality Tuesday.



Boynton Beach city leaders will take the first of two votes on the Riverwalk Center redevelopment project. The proposal calls for a 105-foot tall building where the old Winn-Dixie supermarket currently sits at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway.

Late last year, city commissioners changed the zoning rules in that area allowing for taller buildings.

Supporters have said this project will generate extra tax revenue for the city.

Opponents argue the building takes away from Boynton’s character.

The vote will take place during the city commission meeting at city hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.