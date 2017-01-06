Palm Beach County medical examiner Dr. Michael Bell said 11-month-old Kalobe Williams died on Dec. 23 of blunt force trauma to the head and concluded it was homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and Bell couldn’t go into more details.

Kalobe’s aunt, Dominique Edwards said her sister’s boyfriend and Kalobe’s uncle is heartbroken.

“There’s time you walk by here and you hear that man screaming and crying because he misses his kid,” Edwards said.

According to a report by the Florida Department of Children and Families Kalobe’s mother left at 11 p.m. to go to the hairdresser. She left Kalobe and his siblings in the care of her sister and her boyfriend, who live in the same house.

The sister reported that she went into the bedroom and then heard a loud thump. When she walked back out she saw the toddler with his face on the ground and his feet still on the couch.

Edwards says she wasn’t there that night and says the news of it being ruled a homicide shocked her.

“I want to believe it was an accident.,” Edwards said. “I want to believe.”

The reporter further states Kalobe had a fractured skull and a knot on his forehead.

The DFC said because of the mother and sister’s prior and ongoing involvement in the child care welfare system, the department will conduct a thorough investigation.

In front of Kalobe’s house, a makeshift memorial of candles and a birthday cake are a reminder that he was never able to celebrate a birthday.

“I’m going to be heartbroken for the rest of my life,” Edwards said.