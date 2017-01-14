Mistrial in teen's vehicular homicide trial

Mostly clear
Wesley Brown testifying.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A jury could not reach a verdict in the case of a teen accused of crashing into and killing a Boca Raton woman.
As a result, the judge declared a mistrial in the case against 16-year-old Wesley Brown.
During testimony, Brown admitted to driving the stolen car that hit and killed Wendy Harris-Aceves in 2015.
Police were following the car at the time.
Brown said he didn't stop because a passenger in the car threatened to kill him.
According to the Sun Sentinel, Brown will be retried in February.
Jury in Wesley Brown vehicular homicide case can't agree on verdict. Judge asked them to check once more before declared mistrial. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/XRiPNd7I6U— Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) January 13, 2017
