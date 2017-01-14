Mistrial in teen's vehicular homicide trial

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A jury could not reach a verdict in the case of a teen accused of crashing into and killing a Boca Raton woman.



As a result, the judge declared a mistrial in the case against 16-year-old Wesley Brown.



During testimony, Brown admitted to driving the stolen car that hit and killed Wendy Harris-Aceves in 2015.



Police were following the car at the time.

Brown said he didn't stop because a passenger in the car threatened to kill him.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Brown will be retried in February.