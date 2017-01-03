Humana and Boca Raton Regional Hospital renew contract

The new year brings good news for Humana clients in Boca Raton.
The health insurance provider announced it renewed its contract with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
The hospital will remain “in-network” for Humana clients.
Humana said the contract is retroactive to October. That means customers should not experience any disruption in their coverage at the hospital.
Humana Statement:
“Humana worked diligently with Boca Raton Regional Hospital to create an agreement with fair and reasonable rates, keeping monthly costs for our members as low as possible, while maintaining current benefit levels. We recognize the value of care provided by Boca Raton Regional Hospital and we’re pleased that Humana health plan members continue to have in-network access to their facilities and services.”