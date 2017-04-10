Attorney says evidence will vindicate Boca Raton teacher accused of kissing students

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The state attorney has two weeks to hand over evidence concerning a Boca Raton teacher accused of kissing students on the lips.

Brian Kornbluth’s attorney was in court Monday morning urging a judge to speed up the process in obtaining videos and testimony.

Kornbluth, a former teacher at Somerset Academy in Boca Raton is accused of kissing two students, a boy and a girl.

In the police report, it says that on at least one occasion he lured a pair of siblings into his classroom with gummy bears and then asked for a hug and a kiss.

On video, police say they caught Kornbluth kissing the boy. The school's principal says he re-positioned a video camera in Kornbluth's class after a teacher voiced concerned, stating Kornbluth repeatedly requested certain male students be scheduled to attend his class.

Kornbluth's attorney says people should withhold judgment until proven guilty.

“We have a right to the evidence. We have a right to be presumed not guilty," attorney Kristine Rosendahl said. "We would not be asking for those pieces of evidence unless we thought they were going to vindicate my client."

The state is asking for a jury trial in the simple battery case. Kornbluth is out on bond and not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.