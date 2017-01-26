BOCA RATON, Fla. -

On Wednesday, Boca Raton police confirmed they are increasing patrols in the area after four separate attacks at parking lots have been reported in Boca Raton over the weekend, three of them in Publix parking lots.

“There are some suspects we’re looking at with some of the crimes,” said Boca Raton Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Economou.

Several incidents in Publix parking lots also occurred in Broward County. Two arrests have been made there but Economou said investigators do not believe those incidents are connected to the ones in Boca.

“Plantation has two suspects in custody. We looked at those cases and we don’t believe they’re related,” Economou said.

Investigators admit the four cases in Boca are probably not related either. Of the four they believe the two purse snatching incidents were done by the same suspect and the two carjackings were done by someone else.