Andrew Wheeler, the man who beat up an autistic teen in 2014, is back behind bars after having been released from prison just last month.

Wheeler was arrested by the Okeechobee Sheriff's Office Tuesday night for grand theft auto and resisting arrest without violence.

Officers received a report of a missing car. They followed the vehicle's every move until it parked. Wheeler and another man got out of the car and then ran into the woods. They were later arrested.

In 2014 a graphic video of Wheeler beating Aaron Hill became viral. Wheeler was sentenced to 30 years in prison. But later the court reversed the conviction after evidence at trial failed to establish "great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement" to Hill.

Wheeler was released from prison on Nov. 10.

Hill's grandmother spoke on Wednesday.

"My grandson is facing his own demons," Rosemarie Hill said.

Aaron Hill is currently serving a three year sentence. He was caught stealing from Walmart and pulling a knife and threatening someone at McDonalds.

Hill's grandmother said she is sorry to hear Wheeler had been arrested again. She also said she thought the 30 year sentence was too harsh.

"Both families went through hell back then," Hill said.

