PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating an early morning robbery at an "iFixYouri" store located at PGA Boulevard and Prosperity Farms Road.

Surveillance video shows two men using a sledge hammer to break the glass front door.

The business is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that helps them find the men responsible.

The stolen equipment contains unique markings on them, so if they are sold, it is likely they will be able to identify the items.