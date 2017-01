JUPITER, Fla. - Jupiter police say they are looking for four women in connection with the theft of several thousand dollars' worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

Police say the store at 2144 West Indiantown Road was robbed on January 3.

The suspects left in two different vehicles, one red and the other white.



If you recognize any of the women you are asked to call the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).