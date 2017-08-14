Many questions linger following safe return of missing Jupiter boy

JUPITER, Fla. - There are many unanswered questions following the safe return of 4-year-old Dominic Caprio. An amber alert was issued after police arrested his nanny, Blanca Castro and found Dominic wasn’t with her.

On Thursday, the boy’s mother returned home and found her son and nanny were gone. Monday, Blanca Castro faced a judge, who ordered no bond on a kidnapping charge and said Castro must be transported to Palm Beach County within 15 days, where she’ll be assigned a public defender.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 has learned police had been called out to the Jupiter town home, where the boy and mother lived, multiple times since the start of the year, including a call for a disturbance in February, a welfare check in May, and several police service calls.

At the house today, an officer escorted a man inside, who said he was a friend and asked by the family to check on things. It’s unclear where Dominic and his mother are.

Meantime, detectives said they worked in conjunction with an attorney to ensure the boy was safely returned. It has not been released yet who the boy was with and who the attorney was working for.

“We don’t know who yet who negotiated the turnover of the child,” said Michelle Suskauer, WPTV NewsChannel 5’s legal analyst. “What that means,is this attorney may have actually injected him or herself by possibly becoming a witness. The problem is the attorney can’t say anything based on attorney client privilege so we may have no answers as to who had the child and where they were.”

