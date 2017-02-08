Friends remember victims in Jupiter triple homicide

JUPITER, Fla. - A community is mourning the loss of three people, all in their early to mid twenties.

Kelli Doherty, Brandi El-Salhy, and Sean Henry were all found dead in a Jupiter home Sunday night.

Police say a fourth victim was found not too far from the scene with wounds requiring medical attention.

"It hit us really hard," says Nieko Tischler.

Tischler remember Sean for his church work and his popularity. Sean used to come into the bar Nieko worked at.

"I just always knew Sean as a wonderful, always happy, and smiling. Friends with everybody, always in such a good mood," says Tischler.

Realtor Monika Phillips hired Kelly Doherty as an assistant.

"Always there. She got things done and very reliable," says Phillips.

A fundraiser is being held at CraftBar Kitchen in Jupiter for Kelli Doherty on Thursday.

Jupiter First Church released the following statement:

Ministry is seeing a need and moving to meet it. That's what we do. That's what we did tonight. Jupiter First Church is pleased to be here for the families and friends of the victims, our congregation and the community in the wake of this tragedy.

-Tisa Oldham, Chief Operating Officer.

