Friends remember victims in Jupiter triple homicide

Alex Hagan
7:40 PM, Feb 7, 2017
25 mins ago

Three people were killed and another injured in Jupiter Sunday evening

Jupiter community is in shock after the loss of three young people. A fourth victim is hospitalized.

Police now say an injured person was found not long after a triple homicide on Mohawk Street in Jupiter

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JUPITER, Fla. - A community is mourning the loss of three people, all in their early to mid twenties.

Kelli Doherty, Brandi El-Salhy, and Sean Henry were all found dead in a Jupiter home Sunday night.

Police say a fourth victim was found not too far from the scene with wounds requiring medical attention.

"It hit us really hard," says Nieko Tischler.

Tischler remember Sean for his church work and his popularity. Sean used to come into the bar Nieko worked at.

"I just always knew Sean as a wonderful, always happy, and smiling. Friends with everybody, always in such a good mood," says Tischler.

Realtor Monika Phillips hired Kelly Doherty as an assistant.

"Always there. She got things done and very reliable," says Phillips.

A fundraiser is being held at CraftBar Kitchen in Jupiter for Kelli Doherty on Thursday.

Jupiter First Church released the following statement:

Ministry is seeing a need and moving to meet it. That's what we do. That's what we did tonight. Jupiter First Church is pleased to be here for the families and friends of the victims, our congregation and the community in the wake of this tragedy.

-Tisa Oldham, Chief Operating Officer.
 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top