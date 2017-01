JUPITER, Fla. - Fire caused damage at a northern Palm Beach County marina Friday afternoon.

It began in the dry storage area of Loggerhead Marina on Casseekey Island Road in Jupiter.

First responders say they found a boat on the top rack on fire.

Sprinklers had been activated and helped control the blaze which was quickly brought under control, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

No damage figure was released.

No one was injured.