JUPITER, Fla. -- The driver of a car that struck and killed two EMT paramedics in Jupiter on June 1, 2017 had been consuming alcohol when he pulled into the path of their ambulance, according to Jupiter Police.

Police say a preliminary investigation has revealed tht Genero D. Ajqui was driving under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to make a U-turn and crashed into the ambulance.

The two paramedics inside the ambulance, 51-year-old Lahiri Garcia and 36-year-old Paul Besaw were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say charges against Ajqui are pending. They say the investigation and ongoing.