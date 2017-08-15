JUPITER, Fla. - Fire crews were at the scene of a house fire Monday evening they say displaced three adults, two children and a family dog.

The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of Otter Lane North in Egret Landing in Jupiter.

First arriving firefighters reported flames from the garage and were able to contain the flames.

The occupants were outside of the home and were not injured, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were advised that the family dog could still be inside the smoked filled home. They were able to search the home and rescue the dog. The dog was given oxygen and survived.

The fire is out and officials say overhaul operations are being done.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family displaced by the fire.