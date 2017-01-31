Sea turtle hatchlings arrive late in the game to Palm Beach County

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - Four sea turtle hatchlings have a warm home tonight thanks to a few beachgoers.

The hawksbill hatchlings were spotted on Palm Beach, near the Breakers Resort.

They are being cared for at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

"Typically hawksbills are nesting a little further south in the Caribbean sometimes in the Florida Keys. It's very rare to have them nesting this far north so that's pretty exciting,” said Sarah Hirsch, research data manager at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Three of the hatchlings arrived to Loggerhead on Jan. 30, 2017.

The fourth arrived on Jan. 31 while WPTV was at the center.

A beach visitor says she noticed two people taking pictures and shooing away birds when something didn’t seem right.

"I saw a baby turtle and they took a few pictures and were going to walk away. I was going to put them back in the water but then I realized it couldn't swim well or anything and he wasn't moving so I didn't feel comfortable that he was going to be able to survive out there,” said Nisa Lyyski.

Sea turtle nesting season in Palm Beach County runs from March 1 to October 31.

Officials at Loggerhead said its very unusual to see the hatchlings this time of year.