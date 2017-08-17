U.S. Rep. Brian Mast unveils bill to combat harmful algal blooms

STUART, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is introducing new legislation to fight the algae issues on the Treasure Coast.

Mast says the bill will give incentives to organizations and companies to develop solutions to fight and clean up

harmful algal blooms that occur on a large scale in large bodies of water.



“We’re told constantly while someone can go out there and clean algae out of a fish tank, they don’t have the ability and scale that to the millions of gallons a minute that are flowing out of Lake Okeechobee into our water ways here. That’s what this is all about,” said Mast.



The bill would recognize and award financial prizes to the individuals who develop these technologies and solutions.



Mast says the bill instructs the Secretary of Commerce will establish a board to administer the program.

The board would be made up of federal, state and non governmental experts.