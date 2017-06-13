Stuart police in standoff with a gunman holding a hostage

Mostly Cloudy
Stuart police say officers are in a standoff with a gunman who has a hostage at 16th Court and Palm Beach Road.
The incident is taking place at 16th Court and Palm Beach Road.
Police say he is barricaded at that location.
The department posted a photo on its Facebook page which shows officers with guns drawn.
Police said to expect delays on Palm Beach Road as traffic is re-routed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.