Stuart police in standoff with a gunman holding a hostage

WPTV Webteam
12:26 PM, Jun 13, 2017
33 mins ago

Stuart police say officers are in a standoff with a gunman who has a hostage at  16th  Court and Palm Beach Road.

STUART PD

Stuart police say officers are in a standoff with a gunman who has a hostage at  16th  Court and Palm Beach Road.

WPTV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stuart police say officers are in a standoff with a gunman who has a hostage.

The incident is taking place at 16th Court and Palm Beach Road.

Police say he is barricaded at that location.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page which shows officers with guns drawn.

Police said to expect delays on Palm Beach Road as traffic is re-routed.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top