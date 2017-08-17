Stuart Police Department recruit gets calls from NFL

STUART, Fla. - Talk about the call of a lifetime!

Wednesday was his first day of police academy with the Stuart Police Department. It took a very exciting turn when the Detroit Lions called Gio Newberry to play in the NFL. 

Newberry took the call and Stuart PD sent him off with well wishes.

Newberry played for Fort Pierce Central and Florida State University. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

