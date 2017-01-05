DNA on slice of pizza lands Stuart home burglary suspect in jail

WPTV Webteam
1:54 PM, Jan 5, 2017
6:04 PM, Jan 5, 2017

Stuart police were able to 'take a bite out of crime' thanks to one man's taste for pizza.

Last September police say someone broke into a residence on Dyer Drive.

Two iPads, and an Xbox One were stolen.

Detective Richard Serra noticed there was a Mario's Pizza box in the garage and discovered a bite in a slice.

He swabbed the bite mark and sent it to a crime lab for DNA analysis.

The lab matched it to Jamar Mackey of Stuart.

Detective Serra got a search warrant and Mackey was arrested Thursday morning.

He's being held without bail at the Martin County Jail. 

 

