It appears Stuart police were able to 'take a bite out of crime' thanks to one man's taste for pizza.
Last September police say someone broke into a residence on Dyer Drive.
Two iPads, and an Xbox One were stolen.
Detective Richard Serra noticed there was a Mario's Pizza box in the garage and discovered a bite in a slice.
He swabbed the bite mark and sent it to a crime lab for DNA analysis.
The lab matched it to Jamar Mackey of Stuart.
Detective Serra got a search warrant and Mackey was arrested Thursday morning.
He's being held without bail at the Martin County Jail.