MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - The Martin County School District has released their school bus routes.

Last Friday, the school board reinstated the bus stops from last year. Earlier this year, around 90 stops were eliminated to be in compliance with the state law, but parents and Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said it was too dangerous.

Click here to see the Martin Country 2017-2018 a.m./p.m. bus routes by school