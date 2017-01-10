MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - ‘Martin County Rocks’ is a phrase that has taken on a whole new meaning on the Treasure Coast.

One family’s holiday project has taken on a life of its own on social media -- creating a lot of buzz in the community.

Cindy Rhude says she never saw it coming.

“We just see people looking for rocks, it's so amazing,” she says. “I just sit there and say ‘what are all these people doing?’”

Cindy says it was an idea from her sister this past Thanksgiving.

The concept: Paint a few rocks and hide them in various locations around the city for people to find and then replace with their own creations.

“We hid probably 50 to 60 rocks,” Cindy says.

The family started a Facebook page so people could share their creations.

The works of art ranged from fun to thoughtful

Now, what started as a small family project has a massive following.

The page is now up to 9,000 fans and counting, with people all over Martin County searching for rocks.

Cindy says it’s generating interest not only around the country, but around the world.

“A gentleman found it, and he’s from Puerto Rico. So he messaged us through the page, and he’s going to take the rocks back to Puerto Rico and he’s going to hide them.”

Cindy’s daughter Kaitlynn says in this world of non-stop technology, it’s a good change of pace for families trying to unplug. “To get out there, and to exercise, and walk around are see our beautiful community.”

She’s proud of the creativity it’s sparked, and the message it sends.

“My mom and I, we’re born and raised here,” Kaitlynn says. “We’re glad to bring something positive to this community.”

I shows that Martin County indeed rocks - in more ways than one.

If you want to check out the page, go to Facebook and search for ‘Martin County Rocks’.