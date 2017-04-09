Teen drowns off Jensen Beach Saturday

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old boy drowned off Jensen Beach Saturday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the victim is identified as Venzel Valiant of Port St. Lucie.

Martin County Fire Rescue says Valiant was possibly caught up in a rip current.

He was reported missing around 3 p.m. when he went swimming and didn't resurface.

Martin County Fire Rescue's helicopter (known as "Life Star") was searching for the boy above while MCSO's boat searched in the water.

Crews located the Valiant and performed CPR on shore, but he was declared deceased.