Deputy-involved shooting investigated in Martin County

There was a Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy-involved shooting along Lost River Road near Kanner Highway and I-95 Tuesday afternoon.

At a late-afternoon news conference Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the shooting happened on the east side of a Marriott hotel during a felony narcotics investigation.

"The subject, rather than cooperate with law enforcement at the time of the arrest, chose instead to ram his vehicle into several of our vehicles, drove at one of our deputies, is what it appears to be now, and they did open fire on him in what initially does appear to be an act of self defense," said Sheriff Snyder.

After the shooting the suspect tried to get away and ran toward a nearby McDonald's. He was captured and air-lifted to a trauma center.

No deputies were seriously injured.

The condition of the person shot has not been released.

The sheriff says there were several witnesses and he believes there could be surveillance video of the encounter.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

Suspect vehicle has lights on. @MartinFLSheriff says suspect rammed at least 2 of his vehicles. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/z3RSimwYBG — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 24, 2017

.@MartinFLSheriff says large narcotics deal was taking place before shooting. Suspect rammed several MCSO vehicles. pic.twitter.com/rsK6mc72Un — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 24, 2017

Second scene across Lost River in motel parking lot. pic.twitter.com/KyYcOolmTi — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 24, 2017