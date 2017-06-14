Indian River County deputy injured at firearms range

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- An Indian River County Sheriff's Deputy was injured while training at a Sebastian firearms range on Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's office says the deputy accidentally discharged a firearm causing a bullet strike to the right thigh. The bullet exited through the deputy's knee.

The deputy was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne for treatment and is expected to be released later this afternoon.

Sheriff Deryl Loar stated, "Law enforcement is a dangerous career. Even when we train, there is a potential for injury. We hope for a speedy recovery."

The sheriff's office did not say if the injured deputy was a man or woman.