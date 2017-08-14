Mold impacts Osceola Magnet School in Indian River County

Parents are being allowed to keep their kids home from Osceola Magnet School on Monday because of mold.

Parts of the campus are blocked off, and students are being released early all week.

The school district said in a news release Friday that two professional mold remediation companies have completed a deep cleaning and inspection of the 600, 700 and 800 wings of the school.

The district said in order to ensure the safety of students and faculty, students will be relocated to other classrooms or placed in alternative areas.

These alternative areas have had no evidence of mold, however, have also been deep cleaned and inspected.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Jon Teske, said, “We are confident that the precautionary air sampling testing will provide additional specific quantitative results from each classroom wing and further reassure our students and faculty that Osceola Magnet is safe for occupancy.”

Osceola Magnet school will have a modified schedule the first week of school, Aug. 14 to Aug. 18. On those days, school will end at 1:40 p.m.

The normal early release bus schedule will be in place, and extended day services will be available, free of charge, to Osceola families during this week of school.

Principal Scott Simpson added, “Osceola Magnet teachers and staff are looking forward to welcoming our students back on Monday. Although not in their assigned classrooms, we are working to ensure that students have a positive first week back, and a great school year ahead.”

Families who make a personal decision to keep their students home during the first week of school will receive excused absences for the week.