Thousands expected at women's march

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Today, thousands of people plan to protest the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

A large crowd is expected to gather at the Meyer Amphitheater for the Women’s March on Palm Beach County.

In Washington D.C. 200,000 people will be descend on the National Mall for the Women’s March on Washington.

Women from across our area, from different backgrounds and walks of life, will be at both events.

Yesterday, many boarded buses to D.C. to make sure their voices are heard.

This comes less than 24 hours after Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Protests are planned today in about 600 cities and towns around the world.

The rally today in downtown West Palm Beach will be from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers expect more than 3,000 people.