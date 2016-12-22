Student turns in large sum of cash found inside West Palm Beach parking garage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 22-year-old college student is being praised Thursday morning for turning in a significant amount cash he found in downtown West Palm Beach.

The Good Samaritan, Patrick Pinak, found the money around 8:30 a.m. while walking to his car that was parked inside a downtown parking garage located on Banyan Boulevard near the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Pinak says even though he’s on a budget, he didn’t pocket the money and instead had other thoughts.

"Someone is missing their Christmas money. Something's not right. I definitely should not have it, but at the same time I don't want someone else to pick it up if it wasn't theirs. I figured why not go to the police station and let them figure it out, and hopefully something good comes out of it," said Pinak.

The student turned in the money to West Palm Beach police. The department has not released the amount, saying they don’t want the wrong person to claim it.

If you lost a significant amount of cash in that parking garage Thursday morning, you can call the evidence department by calling 561-822-1875.

