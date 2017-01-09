Student brought gun to Palm Beach Lakes High, principal says

School police arrested a Palm Beach Lakes High School student Monday who had a firearm in his waist, according to a message the principal sent to parents.

The principal said it is possible the student is involved with gang activity.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was also told about the incident.

The student was not identified.

The school said students told a school administrator about the weapon.

"...the presence of this weapon was discovered because our students reported the information they had immediately to a school official. Our campus safety hinges on everyone doing their part and I am very proud of our students this morning," Palm Beach Lakes High School Principal David Alfonso said in his message to parents.

Additional school police will be on the school campus.

"This is a very concerning event for our school community, but let’s not let it completely distract us from the good things happening every day on our campus and with our students," Alfonso said.

