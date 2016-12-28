Spirit Airlines jet makes emergency landing at Palm Beach International

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to airport officials.

Spirit Airlines 151 landed safely at Palm Beach International Airport at 5:30 p.m after the crew declared an emergency and reported smoke in the cockpit. The flight began at Atlantic International Airport, officials said.

It's not clear how many passengers were on board.

Fire officials are at the scene investigating the aircraft.

There were no reported injuries.