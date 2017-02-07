REPORT: President Trump may be back in Palm Beach County next weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - It looks like President Donald Trump is coming back to Palm Beach this weekend.
The Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team issued an advisory that a temporary flight restriction will be in place for "VIP movement" beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. These advisories have proven to be early indicators that Trump is visiting the area.
Several media outlets have reported that Trump plans to meet with the prime minister of Japan on Friday on Washington, D.C. The pair then will board Air Force One for the two-and-a-half hour flight to Palm Beach County, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will spend the weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club and play a round of golf with the president.
The Japan Times reported that the prime minister and Trump will "discuss trade and security."