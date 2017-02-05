President Trump supporters rally to counter protest march

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied outside Mar-a-Lago to show their appreciation for the president’s work roughly two weeks into office. Trump was in town for a ball at his Palm Beach property.

A group of more than 100 people spread out across Southern Blvd near the eastern edge of Bingham Island, close to Mar-a-Lago. They held signs, flags and banners celebrating the president.

The gathering was a counter of sorts to a planned march of anti-Trump groups. West Palm Beach police estimate 3,000 people marched from Trump Plaza down Flagler Drive to Bingham Island.

“They can slam him and say whatever they want about him and he still has a smile on his face, and it’s a true smile,” said Trump supporter Becky Diefendorf.

All afternoon the Trump supporters said their rally was about bringing positivity to Trump’s presidency. They pointed out he has passed several executive actions to follow-up on promises he made during the campaign.

“It could be a little painful for a few people. And I think it’s been almost instigating to the other crew for this short moment, but let him learn,” said Richard Kovacs, a Trump supporter.

He said Trump may not have the political experience of past presidents, but he deserves a fair chance.

“It’s been going the wrong direction for a long time. Thank god we have somebody like President Trump who can surround himself with the right people to make a difference,” said Mike Huey.

As protestors approached the Trump rally, both sides remained peaceful. They mostly chanted at one another. Police reported no arrests right away. Authorities did close Southern Blvd for about an hour.