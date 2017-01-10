PBSO: Man threatened to shoot woman at Keiser University

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man was arrested for using a gun to threaten a woman on the campus of Keiser University.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the campus on Monday, January 9, 2017 at approximately 1:02 p.m.

The victim described walking through a parking lot and encountering the suspect, 21-year-old John Barrington Kennedy.

The victim says Kennedy waved at her and she responded with a hand gesture she described as "flips him off". The victim says Kennedy immediately returned the same hand gesture.

The victim told PBSO that she pulled into a parking spot and gathered her belongings and noticed Kennedy reach into his vehicle and emerge with a black semi automatic handgun. She says Kennedy pointed the gun at her and had a look in his eyes "as if he thought it was nothing."

In the victim's sworn written statement, she describes how Kennedy verbally threatened to shoot her.

Deputies recovered a black semiautomatic Glock 27 .40 cal handgun from Kennedy. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and exhibiting weapons on school property.