Man found shot to death in West Palm Beach

Police responding to a 911 call found a man lying on a sidewalk in West Palm Beach late Wednesday night.

Officers arrived around 11:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Spruce Avenue and discovered the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, police said.

Police say the victim was 54-year-old Robert Adams.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Palm Beach Detective Darrin MacCarthy at 561-822-1666 or Detective Andrea Branch at 561-822-1691, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.