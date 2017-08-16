Man charged in death of football player's dad wants changes to court order

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The man accused in connection with the death of the father of a football star at a West Palm Beach strip club is asking for changes to a court order.

Paul Senat says he wants contact with Sugar Daddy's, a club he owns a part of and from which he is being ordered to stay away.

Deputies say Senat was careless when he was moving an AK-47 off a shelf at the club.

The gun accidentally went off and killed Darryl Rudolph who was in an adjacent room making repairs.

Rudolph is the father of Travis Rudolph, who has signed with the New York Giants and previously played for Florida State University.

Senat is facing a manslaughter charge.

A judge took no action on Senat's request Wednesday.