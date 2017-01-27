West Palm Beach mayor delivers State of the City address

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio delivered the State of the City address Friday morning at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Muoio reviewed last year's success and her plans for the city's future.

Mayor highlights @westpalmbch successes in housing and public safety. Lays out vision of improved mobility, infrastructure and engagement pic.twitter.com/V9GtFO54tY — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 27, 2017

More tax revenue, improved traffic flow and better economic opportunities were among the highlights the second-term mayor pointed out.

Muoio called the new spring training facility for the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, along with the Brightline train service, both game changers.

She said she looks forward to holding the city more accountable by enrolling in the data-driven program called "What Works Cities."

“We have a set of key performance indicators that our department directors are responsible for achieving. We'll be measuring those indicators with the data, and we'll be making those available so the public knows what we're doing and how we're doing it,” said Muoio.

She said she expects to see better parks and roads thanks to the penny sales tax that was approved by voters in November.

The mayor said she plans to make the city more sustainable. However, some of the challenges West Palm Beach faces are public safety and the balance of growth.