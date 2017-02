WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Hundreds plan to march in West Palm Beach near Mar-A-Lago to make their voices heard.

The protest is planned for 5 p.m. It will start at Trump Plaza and end along South Flagler Drive, just south of Southern Boulevard, the closest protestors will be able to get to Mar-A-Lago.

The 2.4 mile march is called March Mar-A-Lago. It’s organized by two groups, South Florida Activism and Womens March Florida PBC.

If you’re in the area, police are asking you to use alternate routes to alleviate congestion on South Ocean Boulevard and the Southern Boulevard Bridge and Causeway.