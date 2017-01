WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight at a home on South Chillingworth Drive.

The homicide occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Erie Place.

A detective at the scene said a man in his 20s, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed.

When investigators arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim did not live in the area, and the residence was not connected to the fatal shooting.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the investigation.