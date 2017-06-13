Mostly Cloudy
Governor Rick Scott highlights budget accomplishments in West Palm Beach.
Gov. Rick Scott
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott stopped in West Palm Beach Tuesday morning on a statewide tour to highlight budget successes from the legislative session.
The state’s tourism development agency, VISIT FLORIDA, received the full amount of funding the governor requested.
The governor also received $85 million to use in economic development grants.
The state set aside $50 million for work on Lake Okeechobee’s Herbert Hoover Dike, which is less than what Scott previously asked for.
When it comes to education, the state is giving public schools $100 more per student. But the Palm Beach County Classroom’s Teacher’s Association said Florida still ranks low in per-pupil funding.
Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran both spoke about the session during a stop at the South Florida Water Management District.