Charles Vorpagel, man living in home where 3 killed, pleads not guilty to charges against him

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man accused of selling drugs and guns, from the Jupiter home where three people were murdered, has been arraigned.

Charles Vorpagel has pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him: cocaine possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm for drug trafficking.

Vorpagel lived in the home where Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter, were shot Super Bowl Sunday.

He faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

Christopher Vasata, 24, is facing an August trial date in connection with the murders. He's charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of a felon possession of a firearm or ammunition.